SRH vs GT Highlights, IPL 2022: Williamson’s ice-cool 57 helps Sunrisers Hyderabad halt Gujarat Titans’ dream run

Apr 11, 2022 11:51 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Goodbye!
That’s all the action we have for you today! Thank you so much for joining us for the Match 21 of IPL 2022. We will be back tomorrow for the blockbuster game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Until then, it’s goodbye.
Apr 11, 2022 11:45 PM IST
IPL 2022 SRH vs GT: Kane Williamson on Rahul Tripathi
“Might just be cramps for Rahul and hopefully he can recover quickly. Washington as well. Hopefully he can recover quickly as well. It is just about guys going out there and trying to perform for the team. It was a nice improved performance today.”
Apr 11, 2022 11:41 PM IST
SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Live Updates: ‘Execution was largely good’
“Probably we wanted to get partnerships…
Read Full News