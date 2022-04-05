SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Highlights: Avesh Khan, Holder win thriller for Lucknow

Jason Holder and Avesh Khan starred with the ball for the Super Giants with the latter picking up four wickets, most importantly the crucial wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Holder on the other hand defend 16 off the last over and in fact, gave away only three runs and took three wickets to guide his team home by 12 runs

Chasing a total of 170, the start was not ideal for Hyderabad as they lost the wickets of Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma early. Rahul Tripathi then got along with Aiden Markram and added 44 for the third wicket before Markram was dismissed.

A total of 48 runs were then added by Pooran and Washington Sundar to take their team as close to win as needing just 27 off 17 balls before Pooran was out of a full toss.



From then on, it became difficult fro…