SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Match No. 12 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch SRH vs LSG | Cricket News

Their campaign back on track after a poor start, new entrants Lucknow Super Giants will rely on their batting prowess to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday (April 4). LSG did not have the best start to their debut season, losing by five wickets against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans.

But they roared back in style by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings six wickets in a high-scoring affair in their second match. In skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, LSG boast of formidable opening pair, and they proved their worth against CSK by scoring 40 and 61 in a 99-run first-wicket stand.