SRH vs LSG- Lucknow Super Giants’ Predicted Playing XI Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Match 12

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next match of IPL 2022. The SRH vs LSG clash will take place on April 4 (Monday) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Lucknow Super Giants is led by KL Rahul in the tournament.

LSG has won 1 match and lost 1 match so far in IPL 2022. In their opening game, they lost to Gujarat Titans. In the next match, they defeated Chennai Super Kings. Now, they aim for another successive win in the tournament. Ahead of SRH vs LSG match, here we talk about Lucknow Super Giants’ predicted playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH vs LSG- Lucknow Super Giants’ Predicted…