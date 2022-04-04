SRH vs LSG: With Jason Holder Available, One Overseas Player Will Have To Sit Out: Aakash Chopra

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra said Lucknow Super Giants will have to bench one of their overseas fast bowlers to accommodate West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in the team.

LSG played Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Andrew Tye and Dushmantha Chameera as their four overseas players in their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Who will make way for Jason Holder in the LSG team?

De Kock (61) and Lewis (55*) made important half-centuries in the team’s important chase of 211 against the four-time IPL champions as LSG won by six wickets to register their first win of IPL.

Meanwhile, Chameera conceded 49 runs from his four overs and Tye was the second-most expensive bowler who leaked 40 runs but claimed a couple of…