LATEST

SRH vs MI: David Warner will have a chance to create history, will be the first batsman to do so in IPL

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face five-time champions Mumbai Indians within the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Whereas Hyderabad are on the lookout for their first win of the season on the one hand, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai staff will take the sector with the intention of sustaining the successful momentum. David Warner, who performed a superb half-century in opposition to RCB, can have the accountability to present the staff begin. When Warner begins enjoying in opposition to Mumbai on the M Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, he can have an opportunity to call an enormous IPL report.

IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan advised Ravindra Jadeja his favourite overseas participant, stated this large factor

The truth is, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has performed a complete of 49 fifty in 144 matches performed thus far and he simply wants one fifty to finish 50 fifties. Warner would be the batsman to have carried out so within the historical past of IPL. Warner appeared in an excellent rhythm in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore and scored a superb innings of 54 runs in 37 balls. Nevertheless, regardless of this, the staff needed to face defeat because of the poor efficiency of the batsmen within the final over. Hyderabad’s center order has proved to be the most important weak spot of the staff this season.

IPL2021: Deepak’s want, 11 gamers like Ravindra Jadeja to be on the sector

David Warner has scored 5,311 runs in his IPL profession thus far, throughout this time his strike fee is 141.51. Warner has additionally performed a century in IPL 4 instances. Below Warner’s captaincy, Sunrisers Hyderabad received the IPL title by defeating RCB within the closing match in 2016. Final season too, the staff made its place within the closing 4, however the staff suffered a defeat by the hands of Delhi Capitals within the second qualifier.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
23
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
23
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
18
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top