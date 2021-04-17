SRH vs MI: David Warner will have a chance to create history, will be the first batsman to do so in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face five-time champions Mumbai Indians within the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Whereas Hyderabad are on the lookout for their first win of the season on the one hand, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai staff will take the sector with the intention of sustaining the successful momentum. David Warner, who performed a superb half-century in opposition to RCB, can have the accountability to present the staff begin. When Warner begins enjoying in opposition to Mumbai on the M Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, he can have an opportunity to call an enormous IPL report.

The truth is, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has performed a complete of 49 fifty in 144 matches performed thus far and he simply wants one fifty to finish 50 fifties. Warner would be the batsman to have carried out so within the historical past of IPL. Warner appeared in an excellent rhythm in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore and scored a superb innings of 54 runs in 37 balls. Nevertheless, regardless of this, the staff needed to face defeat because of the poor efficiency of the batsmen within the final over. Hyderabad’s center order has proved to be the most important weak spot of the staff this season.

David Warner has scored 5,311 runs in his IPL profession thus far, throughout this time his strike fee is 141.51. Warner has additionally performed a century in IPL 4 instances. Below Warner’s captaincy, Sunrisers Hyderabad received the IPL title by defeating RCB within the closing match in 2016. Final season too, the staff made its place within the closing 4, however the staff suffered a defeat by the hands of Delhi Capitals within the second qualifier.