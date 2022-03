11:14 PM, 29-Mar-2022

Rajasthan gets a big win over Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs. Batting first after losing the toss, Rajasthan scored 210 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Captain Sanju Samson played a special innings for Rajasthan in his 100th match. He got out after scoring 55 runs in 27 balls.