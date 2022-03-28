SRH vs RR Prediction- Who Will Win The Match Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Rajasthan Royals? IPL 2022, Match 5. SRH and RR kick off their respective IPL campaign by facing off against each other at the MCA stadium in Pune on March 29. This is the first game to be played in Pune in IPL 2022. Both teams are placed in two different groups. The ten teams have been divided into two groups of five teams each. Group A have MI, KKR, RR, LSG and DC. Group B has CSK, RCB, SRH, PBKS and the newly joined GT.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

IPL 2022 will have 74 matches played within 65 days. The BCCI added two new teams into the IPL fold to get the stage bigger and better. IPL 2022 thus will be a 10-team event with matches to be played across the four venues in Maharashtra. Wankhede and DY…