Sri Lanka: Authorities must respect people’s right to protest

Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Director, Yamini Mishra, said in response to the recent arrests and use of unlawful force by Sri Lankan authorities against protesters who gathered outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence to agitate against the economic crisis in the country:

“Sri Lankan authorities must not use unnecessary or excessive force to disperse protesters who are suffering the consequences of an economic crisis that is spiraling out of control. Even in cases where protests turn violent, law enforcement officers should only use force where absolutely necessary and it should be strictly proportional to the situation.