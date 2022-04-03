Sri Lanka blocks social media, imposes curfew to curb protests

(Bloomberg) – Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa banned gatherings and restricted access to social media amid demonstrations that the government’s handling of inflation and the foreign exchange crisis came amid calls for his expulsion.

According to an extraordinary gazette issued late Saturday, people are prohibited from visiting any public grounds or property without prior permission during the curfew imposed from Saturday evening till Monday at 6 am. Metrics on Netblocks, an internet observatory, showed restrictions on several social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber and YouTube, in Sri Lanka from the early hours of Sunday.

The private Adderana news website quoted the Director General of the Telecom Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka as saying…