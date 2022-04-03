Sri Lanka clamps curfew after emergency declared | World News

Sri Lanka imposed a countrywide curfew starting Saturday evening until Monday morning, in addition to a state of emergency declared by the President, in an attempt to prevent more unrest after protesters took to the streets blaming the government for the worsening economic crisis.

The government’s information head Mohan Samaranayake said in a statement that the curfew is being imposed under powers vested with the President, even as hundreds of lawyers urged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to revoke the state of emergency to ensure that freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are respected.

“Under the powers given to the president, curfew has been imposed countrywide from 6 p.m. (1230 GMT) on Saturday to 6 a.m. (0030…