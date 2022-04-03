sri lanka: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka under 36-hour curfew

Sri Lanka clamped a countrywide 36-hour curfew until Monday in addition to a state of emergency declared by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as it attempted to prevent more unrest after protesters took to the streets, blaming the government for an economic crisis that has left the import-dependent nation with little money to buy food and fuel.

The government’s information head Mohan Samaranayake said in a statement that the curfew is being imposed under powers vested with the president. Gotabaya assumed emergency powers on midnight Friday amid widespread calls for public protests throughout the country on Sunday as anger over shortages of essential foods, fuel and long power cuts boiled over this week into calls for his resignation. Amidst the unrest and violence, Sri Lanka’s former…