Sri Lanka declares state of emergency amid unrest, curfew in Western Province: Top developments

NEW DELHI: With street protests gripping Sri Lanka Friday, a day after hundreds tried to storm the president’s home, the island nation declared a state of emergency. Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a Gazette Extraordinary declaring the public emergency with effect from April 1, 2022, according to local media reports.

President Gotabaya issued the gazette under the Public Security Ordinance, which gives him power to make regulations “in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community”.

Under the emergency regulations, the president can authorise detentions, taking possession of any property and search any premises. He can also change or suspend any law.

Meanwhile, senior…