Sri Lanka economic crisis: Almighty Rajapaksa in fire | politics news

Anger is boiling in Sri Lanka over the country’s worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, much of it directed at the island nation’s almighty Rajapaksa family.

Late Thursday, hundreds of people tried to storm the home of the current president and one of the four politically active brothers, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. In a night of violence, one person was injured and at least 45 others were arrested.

The AFP news agency outlines the clan, which has dominated the country’s politics for decades and who returned to power in 2019 after a brief hiatus after Gotabaya was elected president.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse

Mahinda Rajapakse, 76, is the charismatic head of the group and…