Sri Lanka is going through an economic crisis. here’s what it’s like for the people on the ground

Colombo, Sri Lanka CNN ,

Protesting the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, Upul held a candle or a placard in the streets of the Sri Lankan capital for three consecutive nights last week.

Like his neighbours, he was frustrated by the more than 10-hour power cuts that had plunged Colombo into darkness, and the lack of gas to cook with him made it difficult for his family to eat.

Then on Thursday – the fourth night – the protests turned violent.

Furious protesters threw bricks and set fire to the private residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as police used tear gas and water cannons to break up the protests.

