Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3: Dimuth Karunaratne Keeps Sri Lanka In The Runs After Bangladesh Make 541 | Cricket News

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne led his facet’s bid to match Bangladesh’s mammoth rating on a 3rd day of batting domination within the first Take a look at between the 2 nations on Friday. Karunaratne constructed an unbeaten 85 as Sri Lanka moved to 229 for 3 on the shut, nonetheless needing 112 to keep away from the follow-on after Bangladesh declared at 541 for seven earlier within the day. Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne placed on 114 for the primary wicket however Thirimanne was dismissed on the final ball earlier than tea for 58. And within the last session, Bangladesh additionally claimed the wickets of Oshada Fernando (20) and Angelo Mathews (25).

Thirimanne, having been introduced again into the Take a look at facet in January in South Africa, was given out leg earlier than wicket to Mehidy Hasan, a call he unsuccessfully reviewed.

He has hit 517 runs in 2021 at a median of 47, and wished to enhance that towards Bangladesh.

“I used to be trying to get a giant one right now,” Thirimanne stated. “Disenchanted to get out after getting a begin. I had obtained 4 fifties however was unable to transform any of them into lots of. That’s one thing that I must work on.”

Thirimanne stated his “good yr” was a results of working with coaches to alter his batting method. “I’m glad it’s paying off.”

Karunaratne and Fernando added 43 runs for the second wicket earlier than Fernando was caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Liton Das off Taskin Ahmed.

Mathews, who missed the current West Indies tour, raced to 25 with 4 boundaries earlier than being bowled by Taijul Islam.

Dhananjaya de Silva then joined Karunaratne and so they had added 39 by the shut.

Bangladesh’s bowlers have been as pissed off as their Sri Lankan counterparts within the first two days. “It is advisable be disciplined after which you’ll get rewarded. It’s a sluggish wicket and we have to be affected person,” Taijul stated.

Bangladesh’s whole was the best made at Pallekele, constructed on lots of from Najmul Shanto (163) and Mominul Haque (127) in addition to Tamim Iqbal’s 90.

Sri Lanka’s left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando completed with 4 for 96.

Quick bowler Lahiru Kumara didn’t participate in day three due to a hamstring damage and is more likely to miss a minimum of the remainder of the Take a look at.

The 2-test sequence is being performed in an empty stadium in Pallekele due to the coronavirus pandemic.