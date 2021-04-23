ENTERTAINMENT

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3: Dimuth Karunaratne Keeps Sri Lanka In The Runs After Bangladesh Make 541 | Cricket News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3: Dimuth Karunaratne Keeps Sri Lanka In The Runs After Bangladesh Make 541 | Cricket News

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne led his facet’s bid to match Bangladesh’s mammoth rating on a 3rd day of batting domination within the first Take a look at between the 2 nations on Friday. Karunaratne constructed an unbeaten 85 as Sri Lanka moved to 229 for 3 on the shut, nonetheless needing 112 to keep away from the follow-on after Bangladesh declared at 541 for seven earlier within the day. Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne placed on 114 for the primary wicket however Thirimanne was dismissed on the final ball earlier than tea for 58. And within the last session, Bangladesh additionally claimed the wickets of Oshada Fernando (20) and Angelo Mathews (25).

Thirimanne, having been introduced again into the Take a look at facet in January in South Africa, was given out leg earlier than wicket to Mehidy Hasan, a call he unsuccessfully reviewed.

He has hit 517 runs in 2021 at a median of 47, and wished to enhance that towards Bangladesh.

“I used to be trying to get a giant one right now,” Thirimanne stated. “Disenchanted to get out after getting a begin. I had obtained 4 fifties however was unable to transform any of them into lots of. That’s one thing that I must work on.”

Thirimanne stated his “good yr” was a results of working with coaches to alter his batting method. “I’m glad it’s paying off.”

Karunaratne and Fernando added 43 runs for the second wicket earlier than Fernando was caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Liton Das off Taskin Ahmed.

Mathews, who missed the current West Indies tour, raced to 25 with 4 boundaries earlier than being bowled by Taijul Islam.

Dhananjaya de Silva then joined Karunaratne and so they had added 39 by the shut.

Bangladesh’s bowlers have been as pissed off as their Sri Lankan counterparts within the first two days. “It is advisable be disciplined after which you’ll get rewarded. It’s a sluggish wicket and we have to be affected person,” Taijul stated.

Bangladesh’s whole was the best made at Pallekele, constructed on lots of from Najmul Shanto (163) and Mominul Haque (127) in addition to Tamim Iqbal’s 90.

Sri Lanka’s left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando completed with 4 for 96.

Promoted

Quick bowler Lahiru Kumara didn’t participate in day three due to a hamstring damage and is more likely to miss a minimum of the remainder of the Take a look at.

The 2-test sequence is being performed in an empty stadium in Pallekele due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matters talked about on this article

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
49
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
47
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
44
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top