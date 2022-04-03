Sri Lankan government imposed curfew, blocked social media platforms

Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka marched in the capital Colombo on Sunday, blaming the government for the economic crisis after demonstrations protested the president’s move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency.

Internet users in Sri Lanka were unable to access Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp and other social media platforms on Sunday after they were used to organize protests calling for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who he said in the country. are responsible for deep economic growth. crisis

Netblox, a global internet monitor, confirmed that network data collected from more than 100 vantage points across Sri Lanka showed restrictions in effect across multiple providers starting at midnight.

Sri Lanka is under a…