Sri Lankan protesters defying curfew, police fired tear gas shells. protest news

Colombo, Sri Lanka – Police in Sri Lanka fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse student-led protests near Kandy, the country’s second largest city, amid growing calls for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation over an economic crisis. Which has resulted in shortage of fuel, food and others. mandatory.

Hundreds of students defied curfew to take part in Sunday’s protest, chanting “go home, gotta”, referring to the president’s nickname, as they exited Peradeniya University and headed towards the center of Kandy.

But soon after leaving the university campus, the police stopped them.

“People have lost faith in Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government,” said one student, who wished to remain anonymous over security concerns. “We parted because we …