Sri Lanka’s almighty Rajapaksa in the grip of fire

Colombo (AFP) – Anger is boiling in Sri Lanka over the country’s worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, much of it directed at the island nation’s almighty Rajapaksa family.

Hundreds of people tried to storm the home of the current president and one of the four politically active brothers, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, late Thursday. One person was injured and 45 were arrested in a night of violence.

AFP profiles the clan, which has dominated the country’s politics for decades and who returned to power after a brief hiatus in 2019 when Gotabaya was elected president.

‘Chief’

Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, is the charismatic head of the group and the current prime minister.