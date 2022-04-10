Sri Lanka’s apparel and textile sector struggles amid financial crisis

“Today we somehow survived, but I don’t know about tomorrow,” Colonna Manufacturing head Ranjit Koralage told the BBC.

His factory, which makes clothing for Levi’s, Puma and Victoria’s Secret, is one of dozens struggling to meet production targets due to fuel shortages, power cuts and rising costs.

Garments are the second largest foreign exchange earner for the Sri Lankan economy. According to provisional data released by the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, the sector had reached a value of $5.42 billion in 2021 after being hit by the pandemic after fashion exports grew by 22.93 percent year-on-year.

But Sri Lanka is now facing its worst financial crisis in decades, with forex reserves dwindling by more than 16 per cent to $1.93 billion.