Sri Lanka’s cabinet ministers resign as crisis mounts as protesters violate curfew

Sri Lanka’s cabinet ministers have resigned en masse after protests over the government’s handling of the worst economic crisis in decades.

Photo: AFP

All 26 ministers submitted letters of resignation – but not to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa or his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Earlier, protesters violated the curfew by taking to the streets in many cities.

The country is battling the worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

This is partly due to a shortage of foreign exchange, which is used to pay for fuel imports. Power cuts for half a day or more, and food, medicines and…