Sri Vishnu with a torch, ready to steal

Talented actor Mr. Vishnu produced some exciting projects and he will have at least three releases this year. Raja Raja Chora, Gali Sampat and Arjun Phalgun are projects that are currently part of them. He is also in talks for some other interesting films.

Meanwhile, the makers of Raja Raja Chor released a new poster as a special birthday for Srivishnu. In the poster, Shri Vishnu is holding a torch in his hand and is searching for a house. We can see the versatility of Sri Vishnu disguised as Sri Vishnu.

Directed by the first film Hadith Goli, the shooting of Raja Raja Chor was wrapped up and post-production works are currently taking place. The film’s release date will be announced soon.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)