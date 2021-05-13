ENTERTAINMENT

Sridevi Soda Center Movie Telugu Cast, Release Date, Trailer

Sridevi Soda Centre is the latest Telugu film made under the direction of Karuna Kumar. The film is produced by Vijay Chilla & Shashi Devireddy beneath the banner of 70mm Entertainments. Sudheer Babu plays a pivotal role in this film along with other Telugu star cast. The romantic action drama releasing this year. However, it is not finalized yet film will be released in theatres or digitally. As per the sources, it is anticipated that makers are planning to release it in theatres. Here is the full update about the Sridevi Soda Center movie.

Sridevi Soda Center Movie Full Details

  • Title: Sridevi Soda Center
  • Director: Karuna Kumar
  • Producer Vijay Chilla & Shashi Devireddy
  • Genre: Romantic action Drama
  • Cast: Sudheer Babu, Anandhi
  • Editor: Sreekar Prasad
  • Music: Mani Sharma
  • Production Company: 70mm Entertainments
  • Release date: 2021
  • Language: Telugu

Talking about the star cast, the audience will watch several talented Telugu actors who will entertain the audience with their outstanding performance. The film starring Babu and Anandhi in lead roles.

Makers have released the motion poster on social handles. You can watch out for the official motion poster of the film below.

Sridevi Soda Centre is expected to be released on 19-07-2021. So, be ready to watch your favorite superstar on the latest Telugu film.

