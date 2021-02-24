Sridevi’s handwritten note for Janhvi Kapoor – Gulal

Janhvi Kapoor, who once quoted that she remembers her mother late Sridevi every single day, once again posted an Instagram picture remembering her on her third death anniversary. Janhvi shared an old handwritten note written by Sridevi where the veteran actress wrote, “I love you my labbo tum you are the best baby in the world”, reflecting her love for Janhvi.

Like any daughter, Janhvi said many times in her interviews that whenever she misses her mother Sridevi, she is shocked, devastated and sad. He also said that it took several months to overcome his suffering. Janhvi is often seen sharing her old memories and photos with her mother on social media, treating fans with these little precious posts. The best thing is that she never publicly denied her feelings and expressed her eternal love for her late mother.

It was on February 24, 2018, she breathed her last in Dubai and left to live in heaven. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is happy to be praised after the release of the official trailer for her upcoming film Roohi. The film also stars Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma.

