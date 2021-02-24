ENTERTAINMENT

Sridevi’s handwritten note for Janhvi Kapoor – Gulal

Posted on

Janhvi Kapoor, who once quoted that she remembers her mother late Sridevi every single day, once again posted an Instagram picture remembering her on her third death anniversary. Janhvi shared an old handwritten note written by Sridevi where the veteran actress wrote, “I love you my labbo tum you are the best baby in the world”, reflecting her love for Janhvi.

Like any daughter, Janhvi said many times in her interviews that whenever she misses her mother Sridevi, she is shocked, devastated and sad. He also said that it took several months to overcome his suffering. Janhvi is often seen sharing her old memories and photos with her mother on social media, treating fans with these little precious posts. The best thing is that she never publicly denied her feelings and expressed her eternal love for her late mother.

It was on February 24, 2018, she breathed her last in Dubai and left to live in heaven. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is happy to be praised after the release of the official trailer for her upcoming film Roohi. The film also stars Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });