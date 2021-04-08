Srikanto Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Srikanto is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Hoichoi App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Rishav Basu. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Hoichoi app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 18 April 2021. Srikanto All Episodes web series is directed by Chirag Jani. Prince k Kashyap is the producer of the web series. Hoichoi is a Bengali OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around the life of a youngster. He falls in love with a girl and has intense love. Things take a new turn as they have to face challenges. Will they be able to unite?

Srikanto Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Srikanto Director Chirag Jani Producer Prince k Kashyap Written by/Story Chirag Jani Screenplay Chirag Jani Production Company Prince k Kashyap Lead Cast Rishav Basu Genre Crime

Thriller Total Episodes 3 Country India Music Rachna Cinematographer Rachna Releasing Date 18 April 2021 Language Bengali Releasing Platform Hoichoi

Srikanto Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Srikanto Web Series Cast and Details

Where to watch Srikanto Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch Srikanto web series on the Hoichoi app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.