Srikanto Web Series Hoichoi: Cast, Actress, Online Watch, Episode

Hoichoi has released the Tarilar of a new web series featuring Drama. Whose name is Watch Srikanto Web Series Hoichoi cast.

Srikanto is an Indian web series from Hoichoi. The Bengali language web series release date is 16th April 2021.

It is available Hoichoi website and official app to watch online. The web series belongs to the Romance, Drama Genre.

Today we will talk about the Srikanto Web Series Hoichoi Watch Online Star Cast & Crew Review Actress Name Full Episodes Release Date.

Srikanto Web Series Cast

Web Series Name

KantSrikanto Web Series (Hoichoi) 2021

Type

▪Web Series

▪Romance

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Hoichoi APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Bengali

Director

▪Update….

Web Series Actress Name

  1. Rishav Basu

Produced by

▪Hoichoi

▪All Episodes

Charitraheen 3 Web series

Srikanto Release Date

Hoichoi Web series Releasing on 18th April 2021 Only Hoichoi there App.

Official Trailer

Trailer Release Watch

Review Web series

Among the cast of Srikanto web series are Rishav Basu etc. Hoichoi Originals Here is a new upcoming web series.

If you are fond of watching romantic web series, then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get a temper of hot scenes with romance.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then this web series has the best acting among all actors.

This web series will be released on Office Lee April Hoichoi application. The Taylor of the web series has created a stir on YouTube and people are loving the trailer of this web series.

