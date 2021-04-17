Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia celebrates 7 years of Kumkum Bhagya by quoting each other in a comment!

Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya completes 7 profitable run on Tv. Present story focuses on the journey of Abhi and Pragya. Jodi of actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha is capturing viewers coronary heart ever because the present launched. Inspite time leap, followers nonetheless adore the Jodi of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia.

Present Kumkum Bhagya completes 7 years on Indian Tv. To rejoice the event, actress Sriti Jha who performs the character of Pragya within the present took her instagram account and publish her gratitude. Proper from thanking inventive, followers to her co-stars; Jha in her publish writes: “The final seven years have been one of the best years of my life by far… my coronary heart is a puddle of pleasure immediately

I’ve met little items of my coronary heart on kumkum bhagya… it has taught me the true which means of serendipity… there can’t be a happier conincidence than bringing collectively of a number of the most wonderful folks

Most of all thanks @ektarkapoor for making this magic occur… each single one who has been on the present has a particular place in my life…

I can go on and on and on however my vocabulary fails me

Har khushi shabdo me bayaan nahi hoti…

@shabirahluwalia what a pleasure it’s to have entrance row seats to the magic you create between motion and lower and past

And the followers… tum emblem ne to din bana diya itni yaadein taza karke… sabko dher dher dher saara pyaar

Ruthe ruthe to khuda bhi ruthe #cue for refrain

# 7yearsofkumkumbhagya

Ps: mujhe aata nahi thik se reel banana lekin mohobbat me bohot himmat hoti hai… galat hello sahi yehi hai jo hai ❤️❤️❤️”

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia remark ‘fuggi’ on Sriti Jha’s publish. “All my comfortable love for my eternally favorite rock star”; Sriti replies to Shabir.

Try Sriti’s publish beneath.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNsaV45B5AG/

Keep tuned with us for extra information, spoilers and newest updates.