SS Vs SA Live Score Dream 11 Team Prediction Lineups Top Picks CBA League 2020-21

In today’s CBA League, the team Shanghai Sharks (SS) will be facing off against the team Shenzhen Aviators on Monday 5th April. The match will start at 05:00 PM in China. The team has secured an appropriate position in the league standings by playing 45 matches. Let’s start with the team SS, who has played a total of 45 matches in the tournament where they have won 21 matches and lost 24 matches. Recently they gave played a match on 18th March against the team Beijing ducks. The opponent team scored 104 points and team SS stuck at 94 points and lost the match.

The team is at second position in the league standings. On the other side, team SA has played a total of 43 matches in the League. The team has played a match on 17th March where they played against the team Guangdong Southern Tigers. The opponent team managed to score 109 points where the team SA stuck at 98 points and lost the match. The team SA is at the first position in the league standings.

SS VS SA Live Score

Match: SS Vs SA CBA League 2020-21

Date: 5th April

Time: 05:00 PM

Venue: China

Shanghai Sharks Squad:

He Zhongda, Max Zhang, Chunjun Zhang, Zong Zan, Zhou Yanxu, Huang Xu, Wang Tong, Yuchen Shi, Yan Peng, Junxuan Ou, Marcus Denmon, Hanlin Dong, Shang Gao, Mingxin Hu, Jimmer Fredette, Kelanbaike, Ying Zhu, Hanchen Luo

Shenzhen Aviators Squad:

Tursun Mardan, Xiang Meng, Pengyu Lu, Chunqing Liu, Yang Linyi, Yu Liang, Xiang Li, Borun Li, ZhongMian He, Xining He, Bai Haotian, Quan Gu, Baishi Chen, Askia Booker, Yasong Chang, Rong Zifeng, Timing Zhao , Lu Yiwen, Kenny Boynton, Hou Xingyu, Guo Xiaopeng, Zijie Shen

SS Vs SA Dream 11 Prediction:

The team SA is leading in the tournament by securing the first position. The team has played a match on 15th March against the team Beijing Royal Fighters. The team SA has scored 119 points where the opponent team stuck at 94 points and team SA won the match. If we talk about team SS, the team has played a match on 15th March against the team Shangdong Heroes where the opponent team scored 98 points and team SS stuck at 88 points and lots the match.

The team SS is looking forward to winning this match to secure their position in the tournament. Stay tuned to know more details regarding this match. To know more about this article stay connected to us.