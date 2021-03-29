SS Vs SL Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks CBA League 2020-21

Finally, In CBA League 2020-21 Today we have team Shanghai Sharks (SS) playing against the team Shanxi Loongs (SL). The match is scheduled to be played at 05:30 PM. The match will be played on Monday 29th March. There are higher chances of team SS winning this match. Let’s take a look at the previously played matches of the team. The team SL has played a total of 44 matches in the league where they have lost 27 matches and won 17 matches. The team has recently played against the team Sichuan Blue Whale where the team SBW has scored 94 points and team SL stick at 80 points and lost the match. The team SL is at second position in the league standings.

They are looking forward to winning this match against the team SS so they can break their losing streak. On the other side, team SS has played a total of 46 matches where they have lost 25 matches and won 21 matches. The team has played a match on 25th March against the team Shenzhen Aviator. The team SA has scored 113 points and the team SS scored 99 points and lost the match. The team is at the first position in the league standings.

SS Vs SL Live Score :

Match: SS Vs SL CBA League 2920-21

Date: 29th March

Time: 05:30 PM

Venue: China

Shanghai Sharks Squad:

Kingdom Ju, Kelanbaike Makan, Junxuan Ou, Yan Peng, Xudong Luo, Hanchen Luo, Zheng Liu, Mingxin Ju, Shang Gao, Jimmer Fredette, Hanlon Dong, Marcus Denmon, Ying Zhu, He Zhongda, Max Zhang, Chunjun Zhang, Song Zan , Zhuo Yancy, Huang Xu, Wang Tong, Yuchen Shi

Shanxi Loongd Squad:

Liu Guancen, Pengfei Yan, Zhan Ding Zhou, Zhijiang Xing, Hi Zhai, Yimin Xi, Ke Wu, Guisen Tian, ​​Han Peiyu, Jamaal Franklin, Junwei Ren, Ning Zhang, Han Ju Chang, Zhaobao Ge, Du Kunhao, Yudi Chen, He Jiachen

SS Vs SL Dream 11 Prediction:

Marcus Denmon and Hanlin Ding will be the forward player in team SS and also played 45 matches in the league. The team has played a match on 18th March against the team Beijing Ducks and lost the match by 10 points. The key players of team SL will be Shuai Yuan and Jamaal Frankli.

The midfield player will be Liu Guancen in today’s match. The team has played a match on 18th Match against the team Fujian Sturgeons where the opponent team scored 135 points and team SL stick at 119 points and lost the match. Stay connected to know more about this article.