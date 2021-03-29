SS vs SL Live Score Today’s Match CBA League 2020-21 Shanghai Sharks Vs Shanxi Loongs Scorecard

The next astonishing match of CBA League 2020-21 is scheduled between Shanghai Sharks (SS) playing against Shanxi Loongs (SL) on Monday 29th March 2021. All the matches of this league are currently conducted in China. The match is really exciting to watch as both the teams desperately want to win this match and make their further steps in order to attain a good position on the scoring tables. But as per the statistics of the previous matches, SS is currently leading as the favorite team who might win this match.

SS vs SL Live Score

SS VS SL Match Details

LEAGUE- CBA League 2020-21

MATCH- SS VS SL

DATE- 29th March 2021, Monday

TIME- 05:30 PM

VENUE- China

Shanghai Sharks (SS) vs Shanxi Loongs (SL) Match Preview

Both the teams are currently fighting for attaining a higher position in this league. If we talk about the team Shanghai Sharks (SS) they are presently standing in the 13th position on the scoring tables and they total played 46 matches so far in this league in which they won 21 matches but also lost 25 matches. Apparently, their loss is quite high than their winnings.

In the previous match, they lost the game against the team Shenzhen Aviator with a high margin of scores as they acquired only 99 points whereas their opponent scored 113 points. Before this loss, they lost another game too against the rivalry team Beijing Ducks by the margin of 10 points. Instead of making winning streaks, SS is making the loss streaks as their last five previous matches form is like W W L L L. In order to break these losing streaks, SS have to win this match.

Shanghai Sharks (SS) vs Shanxi Loongs (SL) Probable Playing

Shanghai Sharks (SS):

Mingxin Ju

Shang Gao

Jimmer Fredette

Hanlin Dong

Marcus Denmon

Shanxi Loongs (SL):

Zhijiang Xing

Junwei Ren

Liu Guancen

Jamaal Frankli

Shuai Yuan

Shanghai Sharks (SS) vs Shanxi Loongs (SL) Match Prediction

Not only the SS team but Shanxi Loongs (SL) are also not in a good position on the standing tables as they are currently holding the 15th postion. The matches they played in this league are 44 in numbers in which they won only 17 matches and made a huge loss of 27 matches. They too lost the previous matches which are battled against the team Sichuan Blue Whale in which they scored 80 points whereas their opponent won the match by scoring 94 points.

This is not the one loss only for the team, before this match they lost another match played against the team Fujian Sturgeons. And their five previous matches form is also very disappointing as their form is like L L W L L. If they going to play the matches in the same losing manner then they will surely be going to lose this league. In order to obtain a good position, they have to win this match.

But as of now, SS is the leading team who can win this match but who knows SL can change the prediction as they also want to break their losing streak and wants a good position. So basketball lovers do not forget to watch this exciting match.