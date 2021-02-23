Ssa gujarat online hazari | Attendance portal, teacher login @ schoolattendancegujarat.org

Ssa gujarat online presence system | SSA Gujarat Online Hazari Portal, Teachers Login @ schoolattendancegujarat.org | Aadhaar Based Attendance System (DISE)

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is a Gujarat Council of Primary Education initiative by the Department of Education, Government of Gujarat, to provide free education to children aged 6 to 14 years as per the 86th amendment of the Constitution of the Government of India. Free training is a fundamental right provided by the government to every child between the ages of 6 to 14 years. One of the main objectives of the Gujarat government is to strengthen the education system. This construction is being done by various schools which are providing facilities to children.

SSA also focuses on the recruitment of professional teachers for the education of children. The facility of training for existing teachers is provided by the Government of Gujarat. Many other Teacher monitoring system and online attendance system are also active on SSA Gujarat Online Hazari Portal.

This online attendant (online hazari) system is a great tool. This makes the entire system transparent. SSA Gujarat Online Hazari Portal is a great example for other states. Here are the attendance times:

Online presence of teachers can be filled only At 11:30 Morning, Monday to Friday.

Attendance of second shift schools can be filled from Monday to Friday at 2:00 pm

Attendance will be filled for all school teachers 12:30 PM Hours on Saturdays.

SSA Gujarat Online Hajari Portal – Online presence, login @ schoolattendancegujarat.org

Gujarat Online Hazari Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is a portal by the Department of Elementary Education of Gujarat Education, Government of Gujarat, where teachers can mark their presence online. This system accepts attendance filings as of the time mentioned above.

All teachers are advised to follow the program and ensure that your attendance is presented on time.

Features / features available within SSA Gujarat Online Hazari website:

Teachers attendance

Student attendance

Teachers report

Students report

SSA Gujarat Online Attendance | Online Hajari Portal 2021

First of all visit the official website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan www.ssagujarat.org

When the page opens, scroll down and click on “Online Presence System”

This takes you to the official portal for online Haj i.e. schoolattendancegujarat.org. Log in using the username and password you provided

By this process, you will be able to fill your online Hazari form.

This finishes the registration process online.

Gujarat Online Presence App: Download Online

Go to google play store

Now type SSA Online Attendance Gujarat In the search box.

In the search box. Now the application will appear in the screen.

Click on the application and install the application.

It then installs and downloads Gujarat’s online attendant app.

still confused? Watch this step by step video:

Credit: Everything in Gujarati Youtube Channel

I hope this article and video clearly explain to you Gujarat online Hajri system. Feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions in the comments section below.

Do not miss