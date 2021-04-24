SSC 2018 Exam Result Released at ssc.nic.in CAPF and Asst SI CISF Check Details Here

LATEST

SSC 2018 Exam Result Released

Lastly, the wait is over for all of the candidates who ready for the results of the examination that was held in 2018. Sure, The Employees Choice Fee has declared the outcome for all of the candidates. If you happen to beforehand registered and appeared within the examinations of Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Assistant Sub Inspector in Central Industrial Safety Pressure (CISF) then you may examine your outcome. Allow us to let you know that the amount of candidates who registered for the posts could be very excessive. Now, the official board lastly launched the outcome for all of the candidates who ready for it.

Allow us to let you know {that a} complete of 1,272 male candidates and 161 feminine candidates have been chosen after the board accomplished all recruitments. Now, the chosen candidates might be allotted to the next posts given beneath. You’ll get all the knowledge associated to the posts issued by the Employees Choice Fee.

  • Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police
  • Sub-Inspector in Border Safety Pressure (BSF)
  • Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Pressure (CRPF)
  • Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Pressure (ITBPF)
  • Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Many individuals wish to know the steps to examine the outcome and likewise to examine if they’re chosen or not. So, right here you’ll get all the main points and steps that it is advisable observe.

  • Go to the official portal of Employees Choice Fee which is ssc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, it is advisable search and click on on the “Outcomes” notification.
  • Once you appropriately, submit your login particulars then you may be directed to the web page the place you get your outcome.
  • Take a printout of the web page and preserve it protected for future reference.

The detailed info associated to the submit is right here given. Beforehand, the fee had chosen 2,557 candidates of which 258 females and a couple of,299 males included. The earlier counting of the candidates chosen on the premise of written, bodily take a look at, and medical examination. After that, the doc verification spherical will start, and solely 1433 candidates chosen by the fee. Now, the candidates who register and appeared within the examination can examine their outcomes by way of the official web site of the fee. Keep related with us to know extra info associated to the present matters.

