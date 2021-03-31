SSC CGL 2018 Final Result To Be Declared Today, Here’s How to Check- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

SSC CGL 2018 Final Result To Be Declared Today, Here's How to Check

SSC CGL 2018 Final Result To Be Declared Today, Here's How to Check

The final result for SSC CGL 2018 will be declared today, March 31, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the CGL (Combined Graduate Level) Recruitment Examination of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) can check the result once the link gets activated.  Candidates can check the result on the official website of the Commission ssc.nic.in.

The Tier-1 examination of SSC CGL Recruitment 2018 was conducted from June 4 to June 9, 2019. Successful candidates had appeared in the Tier-II examination held in September 2019 and then the Tier-III examination held in December 2019. Its results were released on September 30, 2020.

SSC CGL is a recruitment exam for the posts of Group-B and Group-C in various departments of the Government of India. Graduates or final year students of graduation are eligible to appear in this examination. Candidates applying for SSC CGL should be between 18-32 years of age. At the same time, there is a provision of special age relaxation for the disabled/handicapped, SC / ST, and women.

SSC conducts the exam in four stages. In which the first and second stage exams are computer-based test i.e. CBT exam with the multiple-choice system. At the same time, the third stage exam is written pen-paper based. In the fourth phase, the data entry speed of the candidates is tested and then the documents of the successful candidates are verified.

