LATEST

SSC CGL 2018 Result Declared At Ssc.nic.in, Here’s How To Download – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
SSC CGL 2018 Result Declared At Ssc.nic.in, Here's How To Download - Tech Kashif

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018 final result on its official website ssc.nic.in. The result is available in the pdf form indicating the roll numbers and names of qualified candidates. Those who had appeared for the document verification can check their result by using their roll number. The document verification of eligible candidates of CGL 2018 was conducted by the concerned regional offices of SSC from January 27, 2021, onwards. A total of 31,876 candidates had qualified for document verification.

SSC had announced the recruitment of various posts through CGL 2018 on May 5, 2018, and the Tier 1 exam was conducted from June 04 to June 13, 2019. The Tier 2 exam was conducted from September 11 to 14, 2019 and the TIER 3 exam was held on December 12, 2019. A total of 41803 qualified for the skill test dated December 18 and 19, 2020. SSC CGL 2018 exam is being conducted to fill a total of 11,271 vacancies for various posts.

Here’s how to view/download SSC CGL final result 2018:

Step1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2. Once you go to the homepage, click on the result tab and go to the CGL section

Step 3. Now click on the result link for SSC CGL 2018 final result

Step 4. SSC CGL 2018 final result pdf will be opened, search for your roll number and name in the selected candidates’ list

The final merit list for the allocation of qualified candidates is prepared on the basis of scores secured by them in Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4. The final marks of the candidates will be uploaded shortly on the commission’s official website.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
442
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
420
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
402
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
399
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
392
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
387
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
364
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
354
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
352
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
341
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top