SSC CGL Tier 1 exam analysis: Question paper relatively easy; practice is key

The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam for the year 2022 commenced today on April 11 and will conclude on April 21, 2022. The computer-based tests (CBT) are being conducted in phases.

This exam is conducted for the recruitment of Group B and Group C posts in various ministries and includes posts such as Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Upper Division Clerks, Junior Statistical Officer, Tax Assistants, etc.

As the exam is conducted in phases it is important that aspirants whose exams are upcoming keep an eye on the type of questions asked in the exam, and their weightage in order to prepare well for the exam.

Exam pattern

The SSC CGL exam has 100 questions divided into four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning (25), Quantitative Aptitude (25), English (25), and…