SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card Released, Here is the Direct Link- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card Released, Here is the Direct Link

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card
– PC : My Result Plus

The admit card for SSC CHSL Tier 1 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission today, April 9, 2021. The admit card is available on the official website of SSC. The admit card is released for the CHSL Tier 1 exam on the official regional sites. The exam will be held from April 12 to 27, 2021. The exam is for the Combined Higher Secondary Level exam for Tier 1.

To download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card direct regional website links is below:
SSC NR
SSC ER
SSC SR
SSC KKR
SSC MPR
SSC CR
SSC WR
SSC NWR
SSC NER

Recently, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Junior Engineer Tier 1 Examination 2020. The answer key for the online Paper 1 CBT examination is now available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Also, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result for the CGL 2018 Tier 3 examination. The result for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) is now available on the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL Recruitment Examination can visit the official website and check the result online.

