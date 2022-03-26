LATEST

SSC GD Constable 2021 result declared at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of SSC GD Constable 2021. List of shortlisted candidates for the next stage of examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. The list of candidates for Physical Endurance Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) is available on the official website.

Candidates can check the result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC conducted Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam, 2021 from November 16, 2021 to December 2021.

