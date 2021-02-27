SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 | Eligibility, dates, application, online registration, form, notification pdf @ ssc.nic.in

Apply online for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021, eligibility, dates, online registration, form, notification pdf @ ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Staff Selection Commission is an acronym for General Duty; A Constable Recruitment Examination is conducted in the National Level Examination by the Staff Selection Commission of India. Its recruitment objective is to recruit candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty). Apart from this, both male and female candidates can apply for SSC GD vacancies. Applicants can apply directly for the official portal (SSC) vacancies of Staff Selection Commission.

Interested applicants can apply online for ssc gd constable recruitment on ssc.nic.in portal.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021

This article explains the online process to apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021, eligibility date, online registration form, selection process and notification PDF.

Ssc gd eligibility criteria

Let us see the eligibility criteria that an applicant should be eligible to apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021.

To apply for this scheme, the candidates must be of nationality of India.

The age criteria of the candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years.

Applicants must have passed at least 10th class from a recognized board.

Please note that the candidates appearing for their qualifying examination (class 10) are not eligible for the examination.

Let us see the important dates of SSC GD Constable Recruitment as follows.

The competition The date Official notification 25-March-2021 Application Process 25-MAR-2021 to 10-May-2021 Computer based exam 02-Aug-2021 to 25-Aug-2021

How to apply for SSC General Duty Constable Recruitment 2021 @ ssc.nic.in

Check online process to apply for SSC General Duty Constable Recruitment 2021.

Go to the official portal of UP Police Recruitment.

It takes online applicants to the home page.

Click on the SSC General Duty Constable Recruitment link on the home page.

SSC GD Constable Bharti Online Registration Form 2021

After this, the corresponding application form opens on the next web page.

Enter personal details, education details, address details, upload documents, salary application fees online.

However, the online application process has not started yet, and we are waiting for the official announcement.

We will keep you updated once there is an official notification about the application form filling process.

Download SSC GD Official Notification 2021

Check online process to download SSC GD official notification.

The SSC GD has been announced recently, and it is expected that the official notification will be released on 25 March 2021.

Once the official announcement is made, applicants can download it on the ssc.nic.in portal.

Details about SSC GD Selection Process

SSC GD selection process includes Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST) and Medical Examination. Let’s see the complete details about SSC GD Selection Process.

In the first phase, the applicant should fill the online application form on the official website ssc.nic.in. All candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 (Women / SC / ST / Ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of fee).

In the next step, applicants should download the admit card which is available online a week or two before the exam.

All candidates whose online applications are accepted must appear in the CBE test. The following test is objective based. Candidates should attempt 100 objective type questions for 100 marks.

The question paper consists of General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English / Hindi. However, the difficulty level of the questions is of the matriculation level.

Based on the performance of the candidates in the CBE, the board will shortlist the selected students for physical tests like PET and PST.

The tests are conducted at various centers, which are decided by the recruitment body, such as CAPF.

In further stages, the candidates who qualify for PET / PST examination will finally appear for DME and RME (if applicable) conducted by CAPF.

The final result released by the Commission is based on the performance of the candidates in the CBE. PET, PST, DME, RME are qualified only in nature.

Official website of Staff Selection Commission

Know:

Staff Selection Commission

Block No-12, CGO Complex

Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003

SSC GD Constable Bharti 2021 Frequently Asked Questions