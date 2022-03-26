SSC GD Constable result 2021 declared; 2.85 lakh candidates qualify for physical

Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC GD Constable Result, 2021 on its official website on Saturday. 2,85,201 students have qualified the qualifying exam and now they have to appear for the physical test.
Candidates can check SSC GD Constable Exam Result at ssc.nic.in. As per the notification by the commission, candidates are now required to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for final recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), NIA. , SSF and…