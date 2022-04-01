SSC Phase 9 answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s DIRECT LINK to check | India News

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the candidate’s Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys of the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021.

The concerned candidates, who appeared in the examination, can check and download the answer key and response sheet from the official website ssc.nic.in.

To check the answer key and response sheet, the candidates will have to log in to the link provided below by using their Registration Login ID and Password.

It may be noted that the SSC conducted the Phase-9 Exam 2021 from February 2 to 10 and March 14-16 (in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand) in a computer-based test mode.

The commission is looking to fill up a total of 3261 vacancies available for the posts of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head…