SSC selection post Phase 9 answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the candidate’s Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys of the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key and response sheet from the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC conducted the Phase-9 Exam 2021 from February 2 to 10 and March 14-16 (in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand) in a computer-based test mode. Candidates can log in into the link provided below by using their Registration Login ID and Password.

Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, can be submitted online until April 5 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The Phase 9…