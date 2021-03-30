SSC SI Delhi Police Paper-I Results 2020: Additional Candidates List Released, Check Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

SSC SI Delhi Police Paper-I Results 2020: Additional Candidates List Released, Check Here
SSC SI Delhi Police Paper-I Results 2020: Additional Candidates List Released, Check Here

SSC SI Delhi Police Results 2020
– PC : My Result Plus

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional candidates’ list of SSC Delhi SI Exam 2020. The additional result is available online on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 26 additional candidates (03 Female and 23 Male) have been shortlisted to appear for the SSC CPO SI Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET).

The Commission has conducted the Computer Based (CBT) Paper-I Examination of SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 from November 23 to 25, 2020, at different centres all over the country. The result for the same was declared by the SSC on February 26, 2021. A total of 2239 female and 25962 male candidates have successfully qualified for the PET/ PST Exam.

Candidates can check the SSC Delhi SI Exam 2020 additional candidates’ list with the help of the direct link mentioned below.

SSC Delhi SI Result 2020 Additional Candidates’ List – Direct Link

Guide to check the SSC CPO SI Result from the official website is provided below.

SSC CPO SI Paper-I Result 2020 Additional Candidates’ List – Simple Steps to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC CPO SI 2020 Additional Candidates’ List’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab
Step 4: Select the desired pdf link and the result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Search your roll no. or name in the pdf using ctrl+key
Step 6: Check the result carefully and download it for further reference.

SSC Regional Websites Link

Highlights

– The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional candidates’ list of SSC Delhi SI Exam 2020.
– The additional result is available online on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

