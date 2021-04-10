SSC Stenographer, Junior Scientific Assistant Result 2021 Check @ ssc.nic.in Direct Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ post and Phase 8 Selection post result is about to announce today on the official website i.e ssc.nic.in. the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC Stenographer exam every year for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade C and Grade D in various departments. This is a NAtional Level exam held online. There are a total of 473 vacancies for his posts available this year under the Grade C vacancies. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website to check their results. Candidates can visit the official website then login with their allotted id and password. The NIC has announced the schedule of forthcoming results in December. Steps to check the SSC Stenographer result on the official website:

Visit the official website of SSC i.e ssc.nic.in

Click on the option “SSC Stenographer Result 2021”

Log in with the allotted id and password to the official website

The Result of the SSC STenographer will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a print out for the future reference

The SSC has also announced the resulting schedule of Sub Inspector Delhi Police Final result, CAPFs, and ASI in the CISF exam. The result of the Combined Higher Secondary 12th level exam will be declared on 30th June. The SSC CHSL was held from 12th April to 27th April. The SSC held the exams for various posts selections in departments such as DTE General NCC New Delhi, Weaver’s Service Centre, Guwahati, DGQA New Delhi. the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination was announced by NIC in December 2020.

Then they announced the recruitment in February 2021. There were 4,36,910 candidates who have registered for the exam and 1,84537 candidates appeared for this examination. The SSC Stenographer is an online computer-based test held across the country. The candidates of age 18 years to 30 years can apply for this recruitment. They should have passed the 12th class from any recognized board.

The SSC Stenographer selection is based on two rounds. First, the Candidate should be qualified for the online computer-based test. Then they will be called for the interview where the typing skills of the candidate will be checked. If candidates qualify for the typing test, they will get the joining letter. The pay scale of Grade C will be Rs.9,300 to Rs.34,800/- and Grade ‘D’ pay scale is Rs. 5,200/- to Rs. 20,200/-. To know more about this article stay connected to us.