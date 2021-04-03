SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out For Western Region at www.sscwr.net Download Call Letter

Staff Selection Commission, Western Region (Maharashtra), has announced the notification of Admit Card of Computer Based Exam of Tier 1 for Combined Higher Secondary Exam 2020-21. The candidates who have applied for the exam can visit the official website to check the Admit Card from the SSC Western Region Official website i.e sscwr.net. There are a total of 4893 vacancies in SSC CHSL 2021 available for various posts. 1269 vacancies for LDC/JSA post, 3598 vacancies for PA/SA post, 26 posts for DEO.

SSC will release the notification for these posts on the official website. The SSC CHSL exam application form was activated on the official website from 6 November to 15 December 2020. But after some time they extended the date till 26th December 2020. The candidates who have qualified their 12th standard from any recognized board with a minimum of 50% can apply for this exam.

Steps to download the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website i.e www.sscwr.net

Click on the option which is highlighted ” SSC CHSL Admit Card 2021″

Then fill in the registered id and password to log in

The Admit card will display on the screen

Download the Admit Card and take a print out for the future reference

They should have a graduate degree in any field with a minimum of 50% marks from any recognized university or college. The examination fee for SSC CHSL will be Rs.100/- for General and OBC candidates. There will not be any fee for SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates. On the successful payment of the application form, the application process will be complete or candidates will receive the SMS on their registered mobile number which contains the details of Registration number and passward.

The SSCCHSL 2021 exam will be conducted in three stages. The first exam will be conducted online and the other two will be conducted offline. The candidates who will qualify for the Tier 1 exam will be selected for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam. After that, they will be selected for the Personal Interview. The SSC CHSl Paper 1 will be conducted from 12th April to 26th April 2021.

The candidates are advised to bring three copies of Admit Card along with any Government id proof such as Driving License, Passport, Aadhar Card, and PAN Card. The candidate should reach the examination center 1 hour before the exam started. As per the government COVID -19 protocols, they are instructed to wear a face mask and carry a 20ml transparent hand sanitizer bottle. To know more about this article stay connected to us.