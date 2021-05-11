SSCS VS CCP Live Score St. Lucia T10 Blast Lineup Match-24 Prediction City Stars Vs Clay Pots Scorecard







Get ready to catch the exclusive details of an upcoming overwhelming cricket match which is about to hold on between the SSCS vs CCP team under the quite familiar St. Lucia T10 Blast league. Numerous people are searching for the details of it and so that they can get a glimpse. The league has organized extraordinary matches already and this upcoming match will make you astonished. So here you can get to know all genuine details regarding the match because we value your time. So check the match details, preview, prediction, weather report, Probable XI squad.

When it comes to the preview so Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have played 5 matches where they got succeed in 3 matches out of 5. They have managed the 2nd spot on the scoreboard, They won their last match which they have played against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters with the difference of 7 wickets. Their premier seems too attractive through which everyone has a curiosity to know more regarding the match. Both teams have created a strong fanbase. Uncounted fans are supporting their favourite teams because they are expecting their best and both teams also ready to spread the magic.

TEAM:- SSCS vs CCP

MATCH:-24th

LEAGUE:- St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021

VENUE:- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

TIMING:- 11:00 PM

DATE:- 11th May 2021

DAY- Tuesday.

SSCS vs CCP Probable XIs:

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Jervan Charles, Keither Prospere, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Tennacy Hippoltye (wk), Dalius Monrose, Julian Sylvester, Kervell Prospere, Xytus Emmanuel, Kevin Gassie.

Choiseul Clay Pots: Valange St. Ange, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Jason Simon (wk), Bronte Bess (c) , Junior Henry, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Clem St. Rose.

Another side, Choiseul Coal Pots is not too behind SSCS (Soufriere Sulphur City Stars) because he is quite popular for his extraordinary game strategy. Which he executes during the match he has made his fans crazy, due to his playing skills, because he has secured 3rd place on the standing along with two continuously victories. This is commendable and everyone loves to watch him such a fantabulous player like him on the ground. He won the prior match along with 8 wicket’s difference which they competed against MRS (Mon Repos Stars) team.

PREDICTION:-

We have mentioned all details regarding both teams such as preview and all essential information, through which you will get the idea about their prior performances. Because their last performances can decide their upcoming victory, but no one can predict who will win the match. Because both teams have the capability to overturned the match anytime. But as per the recent reports or sources, in the match, there are wide chances for the SSCS team, that they will make the match on their name as a winner. So do not forget to stream it at the correct time and for more updates stay connected with us.