SSE Airtricity announces steep hike in gas and electricity prices

SSE Airtricity has announced that it will increase the prices of its standard domestic gas and power unit by 24 and 32.3 per cent respectively from next month.

The changes, which will take effect from 1 May, are being introduced due to a record high in wholesale energy costs, which have disrupted energy markets across Europe.

The situation has also been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who controls much of Europe’s gas supply.

The company says the changes will result in an additional €6.50 per week, or €338 per year,…