SSMB27 Poster Released – Mahesh Babu New Movie with Parasuram

SSMB27 Poster Launched: The makers of SSMB27 have introduced that the followers are going to obtain excellent news.

It was rumored a number of days in the past that for his twenty seventh movie Mahesh Babu would at some point crew up with director Parasuram whose newest movie is ‘Geetha Govindam’, which has grow to be a blockbuster.

Shruti Hassan is rumored to be a part of the movie together with Vamshi Pandey. If her position in Vamshi Pandey’s movie is true, then that is marked as a second affiliation after Srimanthdu.

Tomorrow, on Might 31, 2020, at 9:09 a.m. IST, the official announcement of the movie will likely be made. The film will likely be a courtroom drama in response to the discharge of the films’ posters. The movie is being funded by 14 Reels Plus in partnership with GMB and Mythri Film Makers.