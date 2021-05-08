ENTERTAINMENT

SSR Drug Case: NCB arrested drug peddler from Goa in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Avatar

Many drug peddlers have been arrested in the case since the drug angle came to light in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Where arrests have also been made in Goa on Friday. A team of anti-drug agency arrested this man named Hemal Shah in a drug case.

According to media reports, according to information received from an NCB officer, the name of accused Shah came to light during the investigation into the drug case involving Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. ‘And with his help, Shah is arrested. Arrested in Goa.

