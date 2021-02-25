ENTERTAINMENT

SSR: Guess which actress hugged Nani? – TheMiracleTech

Posted on


Published by TheMiracleTechDesk25 February, 2021

Shyam Sinha Roy’s first look poster has caught everyone’s attention. The granny was never seen before in the vintage poster. The impressive and innocent poster created curiosity as the face of the actress who hugged Nani from behind was kept a secret. It is revealed that it is none other than the talented beauty Sai Pallavi.

Dressed in traditional attire and wearing large bangles and mehndi in his hands, Sai Pallavi looked like a proper Bengali girl as if she hugged Nani. This is an interesting scene of the film and it has a lot of significance with the story. Therefore, the makers have unveiled it as a first glance. The poster is set against the backdrop of a printing press, a typewriter and a rickshaw that represents the heritage of Bengal.

The film also stars Uppena’s fame Kriti Shetty. Madonna Sebastian is the film’s second heroine with music by Mickey J. Mayer. The film is currently shooting in Kolkata.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });