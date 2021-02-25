SSR: Guess which actress hugged Nani? – TheMiracleTech

Shyam Sinha Roy’s first look poster has caught everyone’s attention. The granny was never seen before in the vintage poster. The impressive and innocent poster created curiosity as the face of the actress who hugged Nani from behind was kept a secret. It is revealed that it is none other than the talented beauty Sai Pallavi.

Dressed in traditional attire and wearing large bangles and mehndi in his hands, Sai Pallavi looked like a proper Bengali girl as if she hugged Nani. This is an interesting scene of the film and it has a lot of significance with the story. Therefore, the makers have unveiled it as a first glance. The poster is set against the backdrop of a printing press, a typewriter and a rickshaw that represents the heritage of Bengal.

The film also stars Uppena’s fame Kriti Shetty. Madonna Sebastian is the film’s second heroine with music by Mickey J. Mayer. The film is currently shooting in Kolkata.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)