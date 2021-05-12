LATEST

St. Cloud Tech hands Alexandria its first loss of the season, more 8AA rematches coming this week – Echo Press

Alexandria’s run at a perfect boys tennis season came to an end on Tuesday afternoon at the hands of St. Cloud Tech.

The Tigers, who lost the first matchup of the season in Alexandria 4-3, got revenge with a 6-1 win in the second meeting. The lone winner for Alexandria came in the second double matchup when Owen Gilbertson and Tyler Jabas beat Max Rud and Ripley Garden 6-4, 4-6, 7-6. Jacob Partington, who picked up a big win in the first meeting, lost to Michael Plombom 6-1, 6-2. St. Cloud Tech swept all four singles matches.

The Cardinals are 14-1 on the season and could see St. Cloud Tech down the road if they hope to repeat as Section 8AA champions. They will also host Bemidji and Willmar later this week in two more meetings with playoff implications.

ST. CLOUD TECH 6, ALEXANDRIA 1

SINGLES- No. 1- Michael Plombom (T) def. Jacob Partington 6-1, 6-2; No. 2- Gavin Finstad (T) def. Gannon Lueck 6-3, 6-2; No. 3- Emilio Estevez (T) def. Landon Schabel 6-4, 6-0; No. 4- Tomiwa Ajayi (T) def. Aaron Jost 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; DOUBLES- No. 1- Andrew Plombom-Ben Nelson (T) def. Pieter Mulder-Andrew Wegner 6-3, 7-5; No. 2- Owen Golbertson-Tyler Jabas (A) def. Max Rud-Riley Garden 6-4, 4-6, 7-6; No. 3- Ben Elynk-Jonah Atkinson (T) def. Cole Haabala-Blake Svee

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

83
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
31
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
26
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top