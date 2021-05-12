St. Cloud Tech hands Alexandria its first loss of the season, more 8AA rematches coming this week – Echo Press

Alexandria’s run at a perfect boys tennis season came to an end on Tuesday afternoon at the hands of St. Cloud Tech.

The Tigers, who lost the first matchup of the season in Alexandria 4-3, got revenge with a 6-1 win in the second meeting. The lone winner for Alexandria came in the second double matchup when Owen Gilbertson and Tyler Jabas beat Max Rud and Ripley Garden 6-4, 4-6, 7-6. Jacob Partington, who picked up a big win in the first meeting, lost to Michael Plombom 6-1, 6-2. St. Cloud Tech swept all four singles matches.

The Cardinals are 14-1 on the season and could see St. Cloud Tech down the road if they hope to repeat as Section 8AA champions. They will also host Bemidji and Willmar later this week in two more meetings with playoff implications.

ST. CLOUD TECH 6, ALEXANDRIA 1

SINGLES- No. 1- Michael Plombom (T) def. Jacob Partington 6-1, 6-2; No. 2- Gavin Finstad (T) def. Gannon Lueck 6-3, 6-2; No. 3- Emilio Estevez (T) def. Landon Schabel 6-4, 6-0; No. 4- Tomiwa Ajayi (T) def. Aaron Jost 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; DOUBLES- No. 1- Andrew Plombom-Ben Nelson (T) def. Pieter Mulder-Andrew Wegner 6-3, 7-5; No. 2- Owen Golbertson-Tyler Jabas (A) def. Max Rud-Riley Garden 6-4, 4-6, 7-6; No. 3- Ben Elynk-Jonah Atkinson (T) def. Cole Haabala-Blake Svee